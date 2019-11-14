She Is Not Only Competent But Also Very Beautiful, Babu Owino Says Of Wambui Nyutu’s Appointment To NCIC

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has thanked President Uhuru Kenyatta for appointing Wambui Nyutu to the National Cohesion and Integration Commission (NCIC), his former colleague at the Student Organisation of Nairobi University (Sonu).

Speaking in Parliament, Babu termed Wambui Nyutu as a hardworking lady, who fought for the interests of the students hence facing regular arrests.

“I served with this lady at the University of Nairobi in Sonu and she is very hardworking. She used to fight for the interest of students and whenever they were arrested, her and I would go release them,” he added.

Nyutu was appointed as a board member to the NCIC on October 22 alongside Samuel Kona, former Rangwe MP Phillip Okundi, former Madera East MP Abdulaziz Ali Farah, former Nairobi Finance CEC Danvas Makori, Fatuma Tabwara, former Vihiga Woman Rep Dorcas Kedogo.

Reverend Samuel Kobia was appointed as the chairman.

Prior to her appointment, Wambui Nyutu served as a Director of the National Irrigation Board (NIB).

She studied law at the University of Nairobi and was among the recipients of the 2018 head of state commendations after President Kenyatta conferred her with the honour of The Order of the Grand Warrior of Kenya.

“First is to thank President Uhuru Kenyatta for considering and nominating me as a commissioner at NCIC. It is truly humbling and I greatly appreciate. Asante Rais. I will do my best so that I do not let the youth of Kenya down. To all who made the process successful thus far, May God’s graces never depart from you. Thank you for believing in me,” Nyutu posted on her Facebook page.

