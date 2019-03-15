Companies Yet To Fulfill Promises Made To Githeri Man

With fame and fortune sometimes comes misery. At least in the case of the Martin Kamotho aka “Githeri Man.”

After an image of Kamotho enjoying a meal of “githeri” stashed in a plastic bag while patiently queuing to cast his vote during the August 8 General elections, came all sorts of gifts.

They ranged from plots of land to sophisticated suits, most of which he is yet to receive.

Well, Githeri Man is languishing in poverty at his three by four Saba-saba, Kayole slum home even after receiving Sh100,000 token at State House in December 2017. It is then that he was awarded with a Head of State Commendation (HSC) for easing the tension in August.

When he rose to fame, corporates could not get enough of him; from Safaricom to Bonfire Adventures.

Back in August 2017, Kenya’s largest telecommunications company handed the Nairobi county casual labourer a Sh90,000 Samsung S8 phone as they did his wife, who apparently walked out of the marriage a while ago.

But it is the unfulfilled promises that have caught our attention.

According to a local tabloid magazine, Githeri Man’s Bonfire Adventures Maasai Mara travel package is still but a rumour.

But the CEO Simon Kabu says,”His trip is still available, we didn’t have his contacts but we are ready take him anytime.”

Remember the navy blue suit he adorned to State House, well President Uhuru Kenyatta’s stylist Carol Pulei promised to have him looking sharp until August 2022 but the numerous trips to her store have proved futile.

On her part she noted that “Our gift for him is still valid, only that last year he had been admitted at rehabilitation centre, and I was also away in United Kingdom.”

Read: How JKUAT Student Stole Ksh41 Million From I&M Bank

User Name Investment limited was also on the long list of companies making false promises. The Nairobian reports that they are yet to hand the Kayole man his piece of land which he apparently is ready to put up a permanent home for himself.

His short stint in the limelight saw him pocket at least Sh150,000 which he says is gone because no one gave him lasting solutions to improving his lifestyle.

He has also been in and out of rehabilitation centres for his alcohol addiction.

Which then begs the question, what really happened to his so-called talent manager and lawyer?

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu