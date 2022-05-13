Community Elders Surrender Firearms as Security Forces Intensify Crackdown In Marsabit

Community elders in Bubisa, Marsabit, on Friday morning surrendered three firearms to security officers based in Turbi area amid the ongoing security operation in the county.

Through the area chief Joseph Jirm, the elders surrendered two Ak-47 assault rifles and a G3 rifle.

The police said the elders were heeding a call by the government to the warring communities in the area to embrace peace as the surest way of assuring sustainable development.

Security bosses are now calling on the residents to follow suit and surrender all illegal firearms in the hands of civilians.

The latest comes two days after eight militants were arrested and an assortment of weapons recovered by a multi-agency-led operation in Marsabit Central.

Also Read: 8 Militias Arrested As Security Teams Seize Machine Gun, AK47 Rifles in Marsabit

Security forces recovered 3 AK 47 rifles, a G3 rifle and a General Purpose Machine Gun during the operation conducted on Tuesday evening.

The officers also seized an assortment of 579 rounds of ammunition, 66 spent cartridges and containers of gun oil.

The operation dubbed ‘Rudisha Amani Marsabit’ was launched following a streak of indiscriminate attacks by bandits on members of the public.

Also Read: Gov’t Imposes Dusk to Dawn Curfew in Marsabit

The government imposed a dusk to dawn curfew in the county on May 2, 2022. The 6pm-6am curfew will remain in force for 30 days.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Fred Matiang’i, while imposing the curfew, stated the movement restrictions will allow security teams to contain the ongoing criminal activities in the region.

The activities, he said, are being carried out by unnamed groups including those linked to terrorism.

mail your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...