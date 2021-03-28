Communications Authority Fines Homeboyz Radio Sh1 Million, Suspends Lift Off Show

The Communication Authority of Kenya (CA) has fined Homeboyz Radio Sh1 million over gender insensitive remarks made by three of its presenters last Wednesday.

Shaffie Weru, Joseph Munoru and Neville Muasya, who have since been fired by the Radio Africa-owned station, were accused of shaming a victim of sexual violence during the Lift Off morning show.

The woman identified as Eunice Wangare is alleged to have been thrown off the 12th floor of a building by Moses Gatama Njoroge, a man she met on Facebook, after rejecting his sexual advances.

Addressing members of the press on Sunday morning CA Director General Mercy Wanjau condemned the utterances further imposing a six-month suspension on the ‘offending’ show until ‘the station demonstrates compliance with all statutory and regulatory requirements.

The DG directed that the station’s staff undergo training and sensitization on gender issues.

“This training should be certified and supervised by the national gender and equality commission and evidence of compliance filed with the authority, ” said Ms Wanjau.

She also directed that the staff of the station undergo training on programming code by the authority.

The station was ordered to publish a public apology in two newspapers with nationwide circulation and air the same apology on the station during prime time for the next five days.

Ms Wanjau directed the station to review its editorial policy to align it with the requirements of the law on gender.

The station was also directed to ensure its presenters are accredited by the Media Council of Kenya and file evidence of compliance with the authority.

More Follows

