Comments on Daddy Owen Machete Attack Misinterpreted – Rufftone

Gospel singer Smith Mwatia better known as Rufftone claims his comments on his brother and fellow singer, Daddy Owen, attacking him in 2007 were misinterpreted.

During a live interview on NTV, the Mungu Baba crooner said that his brother almost attacked him with a machete after the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) lost the general elections.

“In 2007 I remember very boldly my blood brother Daddy Owen was for ODM and I was for PNU and when we disagreed in the morning,” Rufftone told NTV on Tuesday.

Speaking to Citizen Digital on Wednesday, the crooner who is seeking to succeed Senator Johnson Sakaja, explained that he was under pressure and was only using his kin as an example.

“There was too much pressure on the show. It was an illustration that spun out of control,” he said.

“What I meant by bringing in Daddy Owen was to make Kenyans realize that politics can infiltrate in between families and that is why I used the family example because it is what Kenyans understand best,” he added.

Rufftone further noted that the machete was a symbol of Owen’s anger.

“When I said the machete I mean he went really sad and was very hurt. We are a peace-loving family,” said the singer.

The senatorial aspirant further apologized to Kenyans noting that he was still a newbie in the world of politics.

"I'm sorry for what I said.. I take full responsibility, it was quite unfortunate. As a newbie in the political arena, the comments I made were my first national political platform on TV, so I ask Kenyans to forgive me," he stated. Owen on his part stated that all was well between him and his older brother. "I was very passionate about politics in 2007 and when ODM lost I was so disappointed but what I know is I never carried a panga and have never been violent because of politics," Owen said. Read Also: Trouble in Paradise? Daddy Owen's Wife Farida Allegedly Leaves Him For Rich Tycoon "I think my brother was under pressure at that moment and had to use an illustration using my name." Rufftone will be seeking the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) ticket which is also being sought by lawyer Karen Nyamu. Should he clinch the ticket, he will be running against ODM's Edwin Sifuna, Nominated MP Maina Kamanda among others.

