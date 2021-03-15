Comesa Launches “50 Million African Women Speak” Platform to Empower Women

The Common Market for Eastern and Southern Africa (COMESA) has launched a platform to empower women in the region. Dubbed the 50 Million African Women Speak (50MAWSP), the platform will provide a networking space where women can access information and promote their interests.

The one-stop-shop will enable women access to financial and non-financial support as they start, grow and scale up their businesses.

The project will be implemented by COMESA in partnership with the East African Community (EAC) and the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

“It is funded by the African Development Bank (AfDB) and enables women in 38 countries in the three regional blocs to find information on how to run businesses, where to access financial services, how to create business opportunities online, where to access training resources, among others,” said COMESA in a statement.

A campaign dubbed “30 days of women in business” will meanwhile be initiated across various social media platforms and on radio to encourage women to enroll in the programme.

COMESA Secretary General Chileshe Mpundu Kapwepwe said the programme would create awareness for the platform that would help women engage in and benefit from peer-to-peer learning, mentoring and knowledge sharing.

“I view this campaign as a catalyst in creating the much-needed push to bring more of our women to connect, network and ultimately benefit from this platform,” Kapwepwe said.

