Comedian Othuol Othuol Is Dead

Churchill Show Comedian Ben Maurice Onyango popularly known as Othuol Othuol is dead.

The thespian died on Sunday at the Kenyatta National Hospital where he has been receiving treatment for the past few days.

Churchill show founder Daniel Ndambuki has since confirmed the death of the popular comedian.

“So sad Ben Maurice popularly know as Othuol Othuol has gone to be with the Lord after a long struggle with Brain Tumor. May he Rest In Peace, ” he wrote on Facebook.

Othuol has been in and out of hospital for some time having been diagnosed with Tuberculosis last year.

A fortnight ago, he was rushed to KNH while in a critical condition with his friends calling on Kenyans to pray for him.

In June this year, Othuol was rushed to Kitengela Hospital after fainting at his home. He was later taken to KNH where he was later discharged.

Othuol was among several artistes in the country who received Ksh10,000 to cushion them from the effects of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Many Kenyans have taken to social media to mourn the talented actor and comedian.

Here are some of the reactions:

Comedian Othuol Othuol is no more. Condolences to the family and friends. Once a talent goes, it goes, but more so, a void to the family. Makiwa. — Juma G 🇰🇪 (@jumaf3_) October 11, 2020

It's painful for the Churchill Show fraternity to lose yet another comedian. My condolences to the family and friends of Othuol Othuol. Rest in Peace!#othuolOTHUOL pic.twitter.com/e2XhmOzMZE — Charles Wahinya (@Wahinya_Charlie) October 11, 2020

I remember watching Othuol's story on Tuko Last year, on how he was battling Tuberculosis. It was a tough fight and it's so sad that finally he didn't make it. It is a big loss to the laugh industry. May you Rest In Peace Othuol.#othuolOTHUOL pic.twitter.com/4HpLzHkm9b — Dennis Shark™ 🇰🇪🇰🇪 (@Shark_Kenya) October 11, 2020

So sad to hear of the passing of comedian Othuol Othuol wo has often seen on Churchill Show.The Kenyan laugh industry has lost a talented comedian who brought joy and laughter into many people's lives. — Spitta Andretti (@Young_Andretti) October 11, 2020

