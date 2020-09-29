Comedian Othuol Othuol In Critical Condition, Rushed To Hospital

Comedian popularly known as Othuol Othuol was reportedly rushed to hospital yesterday while in critical condition.

Apparently, his health had deteriorated and upon being rushed to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), he was not attended to due to the health worker’s strike.

He was thus rushed to Shalom Hospital in Machakos where he is currently admitted.

“Othuol is in critical condition. He is admitted,” actress Sandra Dacha said to a local publication.

Earlier in June, the comedian was also admitted in circumstances that exposed the sad state of the Health sector in the country, most especially the negligence at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

In a detailed Facebook post by one of his close allies, the comedian reportedly fell sick and fainted before being rushed to Kitengela Hospital. He was later referred to KNH with the hopes of getting advanced treatment.

However, the post indicated that the comedian was left unattended to thus spend night in the cold awaiting admission.

“Othuol Othuol has been unwell on and off for some time now …so yesterday morning he apparently fainted and was rushed to Kitengela hospital after scrutiny and diagnosis they referred him to Kenyatta National Hospital, he was conscious but he can’t feel or move his body,” reads the post in part.

The comedian who has cracked Kenyans with hilarious jokes has been in and out of the hospital for quite some time, with his health said to be deteriorating by the day.

