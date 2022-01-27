Comedian Obinna Opens Up On Battling Depression, Attempting Suicide Twice

Popular Kenyan stand-up comedian Oga Obbina has opened up about overcoming depression and his long journey to stardom.

Obbina, in a recent interview, said he attempted suicide twice due to life struggles that come with pressure from the society.

The funnyman, whose real name is Obinna Ike Igwee, later learned to live a day at a time, something he says helped him turn his life around.

“I’ve made mistakes and I’ve learned many lessons. I’m below a lot of people and a lot is below me,” he said.

“However, patience, planning hard work, persistence, discipline, and consistency have played a major role.

Read: Ex-Senator Isaac Mwaura’s Wife Opens Up on Battle with Depression

Amid a surge in cases of domestic violence and suicide-related to depression, the 31-year-old advises young people to pursue their dreams and not to be afraid to fail.

“Don’t be afraid to experiment. A lot of people will tell you to stay in your lane or fall in line. You have to ask yourself who defines the lane, you or them? Be daring, be curious, be experimental, for nobody has the blueprint to live the perfect life,” he added.

Failure, according to him, is part of growth.

“It’s not easy to make it when going by the book. It will take time a lot of time,” he said.

Read Also: Real Housewives of Potomac Star Monique Samuels, Family Vacationing in Kenya

“You will have pressure and be stressed or even depressed. Like me, you might opt for the easier way out of suicide. Don’t do it, you will allow them to win.”

He quipped suicide is not a solution to any problem.

“I repeat, don’t ever think in this direction. It will not only not solve anything but also cause a lot of pain and suffering to those who love you,” he said.

Read Also: Tanasha Denies Trying To Kiss Diamond, Says Scenario Was “Misinterpreted”

Obinna urges young people to learn to celebrate small wins saying it’s one of the ways to remain positive in life.

“I’ve owned a couple of material things, from cars to houses to clothes to land, etc. This is what I’ve learned: Celebrate every win as it comes and don’t explain yourself to anybody,” he said.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...