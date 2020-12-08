Comedian Njoro Lands New TV Job After Rehab

Churchill show comedian George Maina popularly known by his stage name Njoro the Comedian has landed a new TV Job just months after rehab.

Through Instagram, the comedian announced that he will co-host the show alongside Wendy Loyce on KTN News.

The show is dubbed Chamaa Show and will be airing every Sunday from 4:30 PM to 5:00 PM.

“Always trust in God, when the time is right he makes it happen ..never ever give up..join us every Sunday on KTN news ..glory to God ,” he wrote.



Prior to this, Njoro had landed a new job at Flamingo Radio which airs from Monday to Friday, 7 PM till 10 PM.

This was just months after the comedian opened up on battling depression and attempting to take away his life thrice.

In a detailed interview, the funnyman revealed that he had hit rock bottom and attempted to take away his life thrice. He further intimated that his father had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and his work was not doing so well thus the pressure became too much.

“You know, when you lose everything, you also end up losing the people you used to call your friends. I have tried to take my own life three times but by some miracle, I failed in all my attempts. It must be God’s plan but truth be told, I am not well at all,” he confessed.

He later announced that he would be taking a three-month break and was going to rehab where he hoped to put his life together and start afresh.

