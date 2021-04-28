Comedian Nasra Yusuff Ties the Knot With Longtime Boyfriend Rashid

Churchill Show comedian Nasra Yusuff has officially tied the knot with her longtime boyfriend identified as Rashid.

Taking to Instagram, Nasra confirmed her marriage by posting a photo with the caption “On the 25th of April, 2021, I got married to my best friend.”

Earlier in February, Nasra announced that she was engaged by posting a video capturing the proposal.

She said, “I said yes to the love of my life.. my best friend!.. love you always.”

Nasra, the second born in a family of three siblings came into the limelight in 2018 appearing for NTV’s Churchill Show.

She is an internet sensation who through her Somali background has managed to get more popular and got a wider fan base.

Speaking in one of her Youtube shows, the comedian narrated how she escaped an arranged marriage while she was younger.

Apparently, she was to be married off to an older man at a time when dowry in her community was only five camels.

She however explained that she rejected the offer and opted to follow her dreams.

In yet another incident in 2014, Nasra narrated how she was jailed for three days for having been in possession of fake birth certificates.

She was however set free on a Sh50,000 bond or two-year jail sentence, a memory she said she does not want to remember.

