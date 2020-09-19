Comedian Eddie Butita Quits NTV Show The Trend After 5 years

Renowned comedian Edwin Butita known by his stage name as Eddie Butita has quit NTV’s show dubbed The Trend after 5 years.

Taking to his Instagram, Butita acknowledged the support from his fans adding that there is more in store although this chapter of his life has come to an end.

He further indicated that it was a time for other artists to get an opportunity on the show thus paving way for new talent.

“It has been 5 years of a good ride on the trend. It all started with just one appearance and became a permanent job. I would like to thank aminaabdirabar and the panelist team for being more than colleagues our time together was worth it. I learnt laughed and changed A lot that I was able to. It is time to give chance to other talents to get an opportunity to grow and shine with greatness,” he wrote.

Butita further applauded Larry Madowo, the show’s previous host for taking a chance o him from the beginning.

“Special thanks to NTV Kenya for the opportunity. We are still together in this journey. Thank you Larry Madowo for believing in me and giving me the first chance to be on the show the rest was history,” he said.



Besides being a comedian, Butita is a content creator who makes funny videos that entice social media users on Youtube. He also manages his company, Stage Presence Media.

