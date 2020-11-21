Comedian David The Student Encounters Racist Couple While Working As Lyft Driver in US

Comedian popularly known by his stage name David The Student has narrated an ordeal where he encountered a racist couple while working as a Lyft driver in the US.

In videos that have since gone viral on social media, the Comedian reportedly picked up passengers, a couple whom he was to drive at their destination.

Things however took a left turn after David requested his passengers to wear a mask as a preventive measure considering the current COVID-19 pandemic that has swept away thousands of lives.

Apparently, the man got offended that he was told to wear a mask by a black man, thus resorted to uttering abuses at the driver and calling him racist slurs.

Read: David The Student Admits To Conning Kenyans In Diaspora, Says He’s Ashamed

RACIST RANT: The Lyft passenger caught on camera spewing racial slurs at David Kangogo is now banned from the ride hailing service, fired from his job, and is no longer allowed in the bar where this encounter began. Swift fallout, and there could be more on the way. pic.twitter.com/vYqZmnN1JA — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) November 20, 2020

In an interview with local US media, David intimates that the first thing that came to his mind was to record the whole incidence for fear of having the scenario flipped on him.

“For me I was just thinking, get what exactly happened as they are going to flip this thing on me and make it look like I attacked them,” he says.

The man has reportedly lost his job after the media uproar with Lyft banning him from using their services.

The incident has also caused a stir on social media, with a good number of Kenyans coming to his defense.

Read Also: Comedian Njoro Accuses Colleague David the Student of Being A Conman

For instance, David who had quite a successful career in Kenya as a comedian took to the US for greener pastures since the entertainment industry was not favorable enough.

A section of social media users have asked him to come back home and make a living out of here while others have encouraged him to do what he needs to do to put food on his table.

“Kenyans! Everyone wants to be “funny” On social media about everything! Some are using okoa jahazi to make fun of the JOB I took up after covid. Take a hard look at yourself! I’ll take up a job licking walls if that’s what puts food on my family’s table and the people I love… Cheka kabisa,” he captioned on his Facebook.

Read Also: Stop Complaining And Build Yourselves, Churchill Tells Comedians After Claims Of Staffers Frustrating Entertainers

Here are some reactions from Twitter:

Is this David the student of the Chruchill show fame or someone with uncanny resemblance? https://t.co/DWPuBT0UEc — Paul Olind (@OlindPaul) November 21, 2020

mnakumbuka David the student wa Churchill show ndio huyu driver😲 "sema styupit" was his catch phrase back in the days😂 https://t.co/xMOjB28s7A — Lloyd (@LloydHarry4) November 21, 2020

David the Student a Taxi Driver. Lies of international life https://t.co/P7AGB63nc5 — Älëx & Rüby🔞 (@solit_l) November 21, 2020

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu