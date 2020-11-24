Comedian David The Student Contracts Covid-19 After Drama With Racist Couple

Comedian popularly known as David The Student has tested positive for COVID-19 days after an encounter with a racist couple who refused to wear masks.

Through a post on his Facebook page, the comedian stated that he had been feeling sick and exhibited the symptoms associated with the deadly virus.

“I got diagnosed with COVID-19. Now I am quarantined and I trust and believe I’ll get through this. Thank you all for the support I’ve been receiving. Thank you! Please stay safe, wear a mask, wash your hands and social distance,” he wrote.

Last week, in a video that went viral, the comedian narrated an encounter with a racist couple while being their driver.

David picked the couple up as a Lyft driver and was expected to drop them at their destination. However, when he asked them to put on their masks as a measure to combat the spread of Coronavirus, they became violent.

In an interview with local US media, David intimated that the first thing that came to his mind was to record the whole incidence for fear of having the scenario flipped on him.

“For me I was just thinking, get what exactly happened as they are going to flip this thing on me and make it look like I attacked them,” he says.

The man has reportedly lost his job after the media uproar with Lyft banning him from using their services.

A section of social media users had asked him to come back home and make a living out of here while others encouraged him to do what he needs to do to put food on his table. He, however, stated that he was trying to find a way to feed his family.

“Kenyans! Everyone wants to be “funny” On social media about everything! Some are using okoa jahazi to make fun of the JOB I took up after covid. Take a hard look at yourself! I’ll take up a job licking walls if that’s what puts food on my family’s table and the people I love… Cheka kabisa,” he captioned on his Facebook.

Here is the video that went viral:

RACIST RANT: The Lyft passenger caught on camera spewing racial slurs at David Kangogo is now banned from the ride hailing service, fired from his job, and is no longer allowed in the bar where this encounter began. Swift fallout, and there could be more on the way. pic.twitter.com/vYqZmnN1JA — Jonathan Choe Journalist KOMO News (@choeshow) November 20, 2020

