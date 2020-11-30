Comedian Chebet Ronoh Makes Radio Comeback

Internet sensation and comedian Deborah Chebet Ronoh is back on radio after landing a new gig with Homeboyz radio.

While announcing her return, Ronoh took to Instagram with a poster for a breakfast show dubbed #TheLiftoff that will be airing Mondays to Fridays from 6AM to 10 AM.

“We are back on air my loveliesss @homeboyzradio 103.5 with the badddessst 💯 maaad maaad

Urban sound of Nairobi!!!! @gmoneyizme @thaatneville. Wake up with us on the MORNING LIFT OFFFFF!!,” she wrote.



Ronoh will be hosting the show alongside two others, GMoney and Neville. The latter has been at Capital FM for almost 2 years where he hosted a show alongside Miss Mandii.

Announcing his exit at Capital FM, Neville thanked the management and his fans whom he stated had been supportive since day one.

“Thank you to @capitalfmkenya for giving me the opportunity to be apart of an incredible family.To the listeners…thank you for,” he wrote.

Neville had also previously worked at Homeboyz Radio in 2018 and moved to Capital FM as a replacement of the crew consisting of Anita Nderu, Tracy Wanjiru, Anne Mwaura and DJ Jo Kisila.

Ronoh on the other hand was working at NRG radio before she was fired under mysterious circumstances.

