Comedian Butita Offers Miss Mandi a Job as He Accepts Apology

Kenyan comedian and scriptwriter Eddie Butita says he has accepted an apology from media personality Mandi Sarro.

Mandi, popularly known as Miss Mandi on social media, topped social media trends last week after she was exposed by a former colleague who accused her of being a bully.

Butita is among several Kenyan entertainers who also accused the former Capital FM host of being toxic and insensitive.

The funnyman opened up on how Miss Mandi rudely turned down his request to join 1 FM as a comedian in 2013.

“So I checked out the clip and as much as I saw the audience laugh, I didn’t laugh. Secondly, we are not looking to hire a comedian because we are not trying to fit in with what radio stations do here. Thirdly, the last comedian who I had live did not make me laugh, your clip as well did not make me laugh and I am beyond skeptical of bringing on a comedian on my show. I always source for my funny clips,” read an email screenshot shared by Butita.

In a recent interview, the 29-year-old offered Miss Mandi an olive branch saying he had forgiven her for the demeaning email.

Butita, who has grown to become a household name, said he is willing to partner with the YouTuber through his company Stage Presence Media (SPM).

“I forgave her. Apology accepted. Ambieni Miss Mandi nimemsamehea,” stated Butita.

“I wish you all the best and I believe in your work and currently we have SPM Buzz and we have segments there and we are willing to work with you. You can bring your cooking show because we believe in your work, we love what the audience say and we can put that show there and grow together. You are welcome to work with us.”

Miss Mandi addressed the bullying allegations on Saturday.

In a statement published on social media, Miss Mandi apologized for her behaviour at the time, saying she had grown from who she was nine years ago when the incident allegedly happened.

“To all those that have recounted particular negative experiences that involved me please know that while my intentions were never to cause you harm and what I can now see as deep trauma, I acknowledge that my words and my actions could have caused them. For that, I apologize. I feel terrible that some of my actions could have caused those who have interacted with me such distress because that is not who I am now or what I stand for.” the statement read.

Miss Mandi was exposed by her former colleague at One FM identified as Koome Gitobu.

In a tweet thread, Gitubu recounted how the presenter created a toxic workplace for him at One FM.

According to Gitobu, Miss Mandi called him names for not wearing trendy clothes while making fun of him for carrying food to the office and not eating out like the other colleagues.

Apparently, Miss Mandi constantly reminded Gitobu that he was not fit to be a radio presenter because he did not have a polished accent like her.

“This woman would constantly call the entire office to a stop to make fun of my clothes when I didn’t have enough money to buy the trendy shit she & her friends thought only those deserving to be in their presence to wear,” Gitobu wrote.

