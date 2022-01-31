Comedian Akuku Danger Rushed To Hospital Days After Being Discharged

Kenyan stand-up comedian Akuku Danger (pictured) has been readmitted to hospital just days after being discharged.

The funnyman, born Mannerson Oduor Ochieng, was discharged from the Nairobi Hospital last week, after spending a month at the facility.

At the time, Akuku’s friends said one of his lungs had collapsed, and was fighting for his life in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU).

But in another update last night, Akuku’s girlfriend Sandra Dacha said they were back to the hospital.

“Keep praying for Akuku Danger,” she wrote on Instagram.

He was rushed back to the hospital after developing breathing difficulties and is currently admitted in the High Dependency Unit (HDU).

Last month, Akuku’s boss at Laugh Industry, Daniel Ndambuk alias Churchill, disclosed that the comedian was born with Sickle Cell Anemia, a chronic blood condition that has kept him in and out of the hospital for years.

“Akuku Danger was born with Sickle Cell Anemia and it keeps coming and going. That’s cancer of the blood and he is always in and out of the hospital,” said Churchill.

Churchill is among Akuku’s friends who ran a fundraising campaign to clear the comedian’s hospital bill.

“Do you know how depressing that is? But he keeps going. The thing with the disease is that when it hits, it hits very hard. So today we want to dedicated this show to Akuku Danger and part of the proceeds from the show will go towards clearing his bill but I want you to share the little you have through this pay bill No. Paybill-891300 (Account number- Akuku Danger),” said Churchill during his New Year’s Eve show at Garden City Mall.

