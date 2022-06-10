Come Forward, Jalang’o Pleads With Employees On The Run After Stealing Money

Lang’ata ODM Parliamentary candidate Felix Odiwuor aka Jalang’o has asked his employees who are on the run after stealing money from him to come forward.

Jalang’o has pleaded with the two employees to come forward while promising to give them their jobs back.

According to the comedian turned politician, he has lived with the two employees for so long and it is not in their character to steal. Thus, he says it could be a mistake that he is willing to forgive and offer them their jobs back.

“I want them to come forward. They will continue with their work. Let them just come back because it was not in their character,” Jalang’o said during a morning interview with Milele FM.

Recounting the fateful day, the Lang’ata MP aspirant said he lost over Sh1 Million. Sources close to Kahawa Tungu have however intimated that the money was in tens of millions.

Apparently, prior to the day the money went missing, Jalang’o had a late evening meeting and he used a small car, the one he uses to pick the children up from school.

The following morning, one of his children came to ask for the car keys to get something out of the booth. He adds that this was the exact time his employees, Eli and Litiema arrived and were doing some cleaning.

A few minutes later Eli and Litiema reportedly went missing, their mobile phones unreachable.

“I did not realize that they had stolen the money for almost three hours until we realized that they were not around,” Jalang’o said.

Jalang’o has termed their actions a betrayal of their brotherhood even as efforts to trace them intensify.

Last Saturday, Jalang’o offered a Sh100,000 reward to anyone with information on the whereabouts of his two employees, Eli Omundu and Morrison Litiema.

“They stole money from the car they were washing at home, their phones are off and they are running with their families,” wrote the comedian.

Eli previously worked as a cook and Litiema a caretaker in Kikuyu, Kiambu county.

No information has been given on their whereabouts yet although reports indicate that detectives are in hot their pursuit.

