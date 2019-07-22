Bob Collymore’s ‘Boys Club’ Ship In Uhuru’s Ksh460,000 Special Gift From Europe

The late Bob Collymore’s ‘boys club’ have finally shipped in a bottle of a special kind of whiskey for President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Speaking during his mother’s memorial service, former Presidential aspirant Peter Kenneth revealed that that the ‘boys club’ has shipped the bottle by special courier from Amsterdam for the President.

According to Kenneth, the bottle shipped in was the last one available globally of the exclusive whiskey that Uhuru missed from the late Collymore.

During Collymore’s memorial service, Uhuru noted his disappointed for missing the ‘special gift’ which the late CEO shared with his ‘boys’.

Uhuru lamented: “I was supposed to have gone back to collect my gift reserved for a special friend from Bob and so Peter Kenneth, Oigara and crew, you will pay. That did not belong to you.”

It later emerged that Uhuru’s gift was bottle number 138 of Johnie Walker Directors Blend.

According to Diageo’s website, the whiskey edition was released in 2010 and given exclusively to Diageo directors.

The drink is packaged in 700 ml bottle that retails at Ksh460,000.

During his mother’s memorial, it emerged that before her demise, Kenneth has prepared an ICU unit in his house for his mother Rahab Wambui Muhuni.

His mother succumbed last Thursday after a long battle with recurring stroke.

She died at 84 years-old.

Among the leaders who attended the function included: Nominated MP Maina Kamanda, Gatundu South MP Moses Kuria, Gatanga MP Joseph Nduati, Mathioya’s Peter Kihara, Kesses’ Swarup Mishra and Murang’a Senator Irungu Kang’ata.

