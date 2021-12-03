College Student with Sh102 Million in Bank Account Wants Cash Back, Accuses State of Tarnishing her Name

A College student whose funds were frozen by the Asset Recovery Agency (ARA) wants the money back.

Felista Nyamathira Njoroge had Sh102,654,024 in her account when the agency sought orders to freeze the account until investigations are carried out to establish the source of the money.

In an application filed in court, the college student told the court that she has not engaged in any financial impropriety as claimed by agency.

She faulted the agency for tarnishing her name on baseless claims without allowing her to explain her source of wealth.

“I am lawfully entitled to my funds held at my bank account since the agency obtained the sweeping orders freezing the account without asking me where I received the funds from,” she said.

Through lawyer Thomas Maosa, Nyamathira argued that the agency misled the court and read malice into the ARA’s decision to seek freezing orders.

The orders, she said, were an infringement to her economic.

“I am a law-abiding person who genuinely acquired the money through businesses and relationship,” she said.

The 21-year-old in November claimed the money which was split into four transactions, was a gift from her Belgian boyfriend, De Mesel Marc.

In an affidavit, De Marc stated that the student was free to use the money however she pleases.

“That I hereby admit that the donee will be full and absolute legal owner of the gifted money and even though I hope that she builds financial security for herself and our future children, she will be free to use the said gifted amount as per her own will,” he swore.

While seeking orders to freeze the assets, the agency noted that Felesta could be part of a complex money laundering ring.

“There are reasonable grounds to suspect the funds held in account number 02100705531800 held at Co-operative Bank in the name of the respondent, are illicit funds in which the respondent is involved in a money laundering scheme, designed to conceal and disguise the nature, source location and movement of the funds,” they said.

