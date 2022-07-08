College Student Kidnaps Self To Obtain Money From Parents

DCI sleuths have arrested a student from Makindu Medical Training College who kidnapped himself in a bid to obtain money from his parents.

In detailed revelations by detectives, 23-year-old Edwin Kamau is in custody at Kayole police station, after he staged his own kidnapping to milk money from his parents.

He apparently went missing last Sunday only to block his father and demand Sh70,000 ransom from his mother claiming to have been kidnapped.

His distraught parents reported the matter to police officers who immediately launched a manhunt for the kidnappers. However, when the calls persisted with Kamau telling his mother that his kidnappers were on the verge of eliminating him, Sh10,000 was sent via Mpesa.

After receiving the initial amount, Kamau went on a merry-making spree only to be swindled by a ‘Basmati babe’.

“Immediately Kamau received the initial Sh10,000, he went to a club in Thika to irrigate his throat and make merry in the company of a babe he had met. And as fate would have it, the woman turned out to be a pishori admin who laced his drink with an unknown substance and stole the cash,” the DCI said.

He regained consciousness and continued making demands for the money. Sh40,000 was yet again sent via mobile money which he withdrew and secured in his shoes.

By this time detectives had already closed in on his scheme and he was arrested. Upon questioning, Kamau claimed he had spent school fees and was looking for a way out to secure money to pay so as to sit for his exams.

Detectives recovered Sh38,600 from the student who is now in custody at Koyole police station pending arraignment.

MEDICAL STUDENT KIDNAPS SELF TO OBTAIN MONEY FROM PARENTS A 23-year-old medical student at Makindu Medical Training College, is in custody at Kayole police station, after he staged his own kidnapping to milk money from his parents. pic.twitter.com/niUra3BhcQ — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) July 7, 2022

