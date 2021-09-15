Coinbase Allows Clients From Kenya and Ghana to Buy Crypto Using Cards

One of the largest crypto exchanges around the world, Coinbase, which is based in America, has recently announced that it now allows traders from Kenya and Ghana to buy cryptocurrencies on their platform using debit and credit cards.

The clients of the company will also be able to cash out using credit and debit cards as well. Coinbase is the largest crypto exchange by volume and user base in America and its recent decision will make crypto trading in these countries even more accessible for local investors.

The company recently went public and announced that it was ready to start expanding its services outside the USA. Coinbase made an announcement about this new service using Twitter, where we read that the company has enabled this feature in over 20 countries around the world.

As of now, Coinbase has a flat fee of 0.5% on all crypto transactions from its wallet. This includes both buying and selling cryptos using the exchange. Thanks to the new addition, clients of the company in Kenya and Ghana will now be able to buy cryptos at a price very close to market rates using their cards and they will also be able to cash out instantly.

Coinbase is available in numerous countries around the world, including African countries and it plans to further grow its acceptance.

A Leading Crypto Exchange

Established in 2012, this San Francisco-based crypto exchange is one of the most prominent companies in the industry. It is known to be the oldest and largest company around the world, which offers a high-quality, safe, and secure trading environment to crypto investors.

In 2021, it became the first-ever crypto exchange to go public. Coinbase is listed on the NASDAQ. Having over 68 million verified users, the company has partnered with institutions in over 100 countries around the world.

Coinbase crypto exchange also allows traders to use crypto trading bots to make investing even easier. There are numerous crypto bot companies that have partnered with Coinbase and now offer the clients of the company their services.

Trading bots can be a huge help for traders in the cryptocurrency market. When trading crypto, there always is a huge amount of data and investors have to analyze and take into consideration. However, this can be quite hard. There is always some type of limit when it comes to the amount of data a human can analyze.

But, when it comes to trading robots, there is no such limit. Crypto bots are able to analyze large chunks of data in a considerably shorter time, which makes them very useful and helpful for crypto traders.

Some of the best crypto trading bots in the market are not only able to analyze the market but actually trade cryptocurrencies for you, which makes them very useful. Automated trading bots are very frequently used in the market and they are very popular among traders around the world. They make traders’ work a lot easier and more efficient.

Where is Coinbase Available?

Coinbase offers services to traders around the world. Traders from numerous different parts and regions around the world can buy, sell, and hold cryptocurrencies with Coinbase. After going public, the company started working on worldwide adoption even more actively.

Because of such large-scale availability, Coinbase is making the crypto trading market more accessible for everyone. This is a very important thing for the future development of the whole crypto market. Traders from numerous African countries are able to use Coinbase services, this includes countries like Kenya, Ghana, South Africa, Angola, Tunisia, and many others.

With its latest step, Coinbase made sure that clients in Kenya and Ghana, as well as in over 20 jurisdictions, are able to buy cryptocurrencies using credit and debit cards. Traders in Ghana and Kenya also were granted the opportunity to cash out their profits using cards, which can make the job a lot easier for traders in these countries.

Because of all the steps that Coinbase has taken to further simplify crypto trading for everyone, it is rapidly growing around the world. Being one of the most reputable crypto exchanges in the market, Coinbase constantly works to grow and offer high-quality services to more people.

Coinbase has partnered with numerous companies around the world, in many different parts of the globe, to make their services easier to access and more efficient. The company has managed to become one of the leaders not only in the USA but in many other countries as well.

As of now, Coinbase is known for being a market leader in terms of trading volume and the number of clients of the exchange is increasing rapidly. Coinbase offers traders over 70 cryptocurrencies, which means that crypto traders of any interest can find something that they want to trade at Coinbase.

