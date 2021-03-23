Cohen’s Widow Sarah Wairimu In Fresh Fight For Kitisuru Home, Vehicle

Widow of late Dutch billionaire Tob Cohen, Sarah Wairimu, has launched a fresh bid to have her car, pet dogs, and her Kitisuru home released in her custody.

Through her lawyer, Philip Murgor, Wairimu wants the court to compel DCI, police, and DPP to take inventory of items at her matrimonial home to avoid theft.

She told the court that inventory taking will also avoid the destruction of property due to lack of maintenance, vandalism, and further wastage as police continue guarding the premises which are an active crime scene.

Wairimu wants the home left in her control as the sole surviving spouse. She also wants her Porsche Cayenne (Reg No. KBW 171G) handed over. The murder suspect has also asked the court to allow the release of her dogs; Major and Snow.

Two weeks ago, a constitutional and human rights division court threw out a similar application.

Last week, the widow sought to have murder charges against her dropped, an application a court dismissed.

In November last year pleading with the court to declare her trial a mistrial. Wairimu claimed that the deceased was murdered when she was still in custody and the body dumped in a septic tank in their Kitsuru home.

She claimed that her husband’s killers orchestrated the murder but are enjoying the protection of the DCI.

These well-known people, she said, wanted to lock her out of Cohen’s will.

On Monday, her co-accused, Peter Karanja was a “no-show” in court.

The case was being mentioned yesterday before Justice Grace Nzioka for re-allocation after the trial judge, Justice James Wakiaga was moved to the Anti-corruption court.

Both Karanja and his lawyer were not present in the virtual court.

The matter will be mentioned on Wednesday.

