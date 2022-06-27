Cohen’s Sister Claims Sarah Forced Him into Marriage, Threatened To Deport Him

Gabrielle Hannah Van Straten, sister of late Dutch tycoon Tob Cohen, claims her brother was forced into his marriage with Sarah Wairimu.

Testifying in court on Monday, Gabrielle said Wairimu threatened to have her late brother deported if he declined to marry her.

“Sarah had told my brother if he doesn’t accept the marriage, he will be deported,” she said.

She told the court that her brother was previously married to a Dutch woman with whom he made a conscious decision not to have children with.

Cohen, she said, did not want to sire children with Wairimu as well. She alleged that the deceased underwent an operation preventing him from having children, at the age of 27.

“…when he came into this country he had a Dutch wife and no children because at the age 27 he had an operation…,” the court heard.

She also denied claims that Wairimu had shares in the deceased’s estate, saying her brother emailed her telling her where she could find his last will and testament if the accused killed him.

“In 2019, I received an email and the first sentence was if Sarah kills me now, the will is at my friend and lawyer Chege Kirundi’s safe,” she said.

She also stated that Cohen’s will was opened on September 19, 2019. There was no mention of Wairimu receiving a share of the deceased’s estate, she said.

Asked why she did not attend his burial, Gabrielle said she was preoccupied with catching his killers, not fight for property.

She also intimated that she has in the couple of years spent over Sh20 million in her quest for justice.

“I have proof that I have used a lot of money, I have been paying my lawyers, plane tickets, accommodation…,” she added.

Gabrielle also said that she wants justice to be served before she dies.

“Yes I want justice before I die because I’m 70 years old,” she said.

