Council of Governors to Lock Out Unvaccinated Persons from 7th Devolution Conference

The Council of Governors (CoG) has confirmed that the 7th Devolution Conference will go on as scheduled despite concerns over a surge in Covid-19 cases in the country.

The Conference that has been postponed twice since the outbreak of the pandemic will be held on 23rd – 26th August at Makueni Boys’ High School.

In a statement on Wednesday, CoG Chairperson Martin Wambora allayed Covid-19 fears saying the council is working with the Ministry of Health towards ensuring strict adherence to health guidelines.

“To actualize this, the COG in collaboration with the Ministry of Health and Makueni County has rolled out a massive vaccination drive. Currently, there is an ongoing vaccination drive at COG offices to ensure that all registered delegates are fully vaccinated,” CoG said.

He made the remarks after a consultative meeting with the Ministry of Devolution and their counterparts from the Ministry of Health.

A total of 1,000 delegates are expected to attend the conference with CoG saying all the attendants must be vaccinated.

As part of efforts to ensure compliance, the council said there will be no onsight registration.

The listing exercise is being conducted online and is scheduled to close on August 17.

The overall annual conference theme is Multi-level governance for climate action and the guiding theme: Sub-National mobilization in unlocking the full potential of climate action in the Post Covid-19 ERA.

The conference was postponed indefinitely last year following the outbreak of the Covid-19 pandemic in the country.

It was later rescheduled to take place in Makueni County from April 20 to 23 before it was postponed for a second time.

