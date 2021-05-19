CoG Displeased With “Hurried” Impeachment Of Wajir Governor

The Council of Governors (CoG) has expressed displeasure on how Senators handled the impeachment of Wajir Governor Mohamed Mohamud Abdi.

Addressing media today, CoG Chairman Martin Wambora stated that the process was hurriedly done as the allegations cited were not investigated as provided under Section 33 (4) of the County Governments Act.

The council further termed the ouster a political witchhunt adding that it should not be allowed as it disrupts government.

“Notably, the allegation that was upheld against the Governor was not substantiated. The Senate has lowered the threshold for the impeachment of a Governor and this largely exposes the Counties to political upheavals,” Wambora said.

Read: Ahmed Ali Muktar Takes Over as Wajir Governor, To Prioritize Service Delivery

Wambora further said that a meeting has been scheduled for Friday, May 21, 2021, to deliberate and discuss the same and a statement will be issued later.

In a special sitting held on Monday, 25 Senators out of 47 upheld the impeachment of the governor over alleged gross violation of the Constitution, as recommended by an 11-member Special Committee of the Senate.

The committee noted that the governor violated the right to health of the people of Wajir County.

The Wajir MCAs had, among others, accused the governor of squandering Covid-19 funds and running down the health care system in the county.

Following the impeachment of Mohamud Ali, Wajir Deputy Governor Ahmed Ali Muktar was sworn in as the new county boss.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu