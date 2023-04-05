Coffee Date Turns Tragic For Kenyatta University Student June Jerop

June Jerop Kangogo was last seen alive on March 18.

The MBA student at Kenyatta University left class at 5 pm in a hurry to meet an unknown person for coffee.

According to her elder sister, Joyce Jepkemoi, her sister was supposed to collect money for their ailing mother and transfer it on Sunday.

But the 36-year-old’s accountant at the National Industrial Training Authority (Nita) phone was switched off.

“Her friends told us she informed them that she was going to meet a male friend, but did not disclose much more about it, only for her body to be found dumped on the roadside on Monday morning,” Ms Jepkemoi told the Nation.

“I last spoke with my sister on Friday, March 17, about some family matters as we were to contribute money to buy medicine for our ailing mother. We agreed amongst ourselves that Jerop would collect the money and later forward it to our mother. Each of us (three siblings) was to contribute Sh2,000,” she added.

On Tuesday, June’s phone was still off. She had not reported to work on Monday raising eyebrows.

With their younger sister no-where to be found, Ms Jepkemoi and her other sister filed a missing persons report at the Industrial Police Station and started their search in mortuaries.

On March 24, the family started their search at the City Mortuary. It is here that they found June. Her body had been taken to the morgue by the police that week.

“To us, she had been missing for five days. We had been looking for her since Monday after her phone went off. We suspect she was killed on Sunday and her body dumped on the roadside on Monday morning,” said Ms Jepkemoi.

June’s body was discovered by pedestrians near Jamhuri Primary School in Nairobi County on Monday, two days after she was last seen alive.

The family is now seeking justice for the sixth born in a family of 11.

“We want to know why she was killed, what was the motive and what she did to deserve such cruelty. As a family, we want justice,” Ms Jepkemoi said.

So far, police have recorded statements from seven individuals and have three suspects in custody.

“We have arrested three suspects who are aiding in investigations. So far we have analysed phone data and we are piecing together more information to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death. We already know she was murdered, what we want to establish is by who and the motive behind her killing,” a DCI detective told the daily.

