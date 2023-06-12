Coffee Cartels Poisoned My Brother Nderitu – DP Gachagua Claims

Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua claims coffee cartels poisoned his late brother and then Nyeri Governor Nderitu Gachagua.

According to the DP, his elder brother was well until he suddenly fell sick and eventually passed on in 2017.

But Nderitu passed on at the Royal Marsden Hospital in London, where he received pancreatic cancer treatment.

“Our family believes and we know the late Nderitu Gachagua was poisoned by those people,” he told Inooro TV on Sunday.

Read: I Don’t Have A Problem with Uhuru – DP Gachagua Says

“Since then, a very healthy person started becoming sickly and we believe these people harmed him.”

Speaking during a two-day national coffee summit in Meru, the DP said the cartels in the coffee sub-sector were a dangerous lot.

So ruthless are the cartels, he said, that the governors were intentionally sidelined. He (Gachagua) and President William Ruto will be handling the matter.

Also leading the process will be three cabinet secretaries; Mithika Linturi (Agriculture), Moses Kuria (Trade) and Simon Chelugui (Cooperatives).

Read Also: Gachagua Slams Raila for Opposing Finance Bill

“This war cannot be won by governors, this can only be won by DP and the president, these people; are dangerous and can even kill you,” he asserted.

“The President assigned me the task of leading these people because I have more resources including security since these are not good people.”

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp at +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn



Like this: Like Loading...