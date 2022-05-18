Coding Content to be Implemented in 150 Schools on Pilot Basis- ICT Authority

Students in Public schools are set to start learning coding after the approval of a new coding curriculum. The ICT Authority has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with education technologies firm Kodris Africa to implement the curriculum in schools under the Digital Literacy Programme (DLP)

The implementation of the Kenya National Digital Master Plan follows the approval of coding content by the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development. The digital Literacy Programme has been identified as a flagship project with the DLP Technical implementing Committee, the ICT Authority and the Ministry of Education set to select the first batch of schools where the coding content will be rolled out on a pilot basis.

The government has already distributed laptops for a number of learners in public schools under the DLP.

“We have already distributed more than 1.2 million laptops for learners in public schools in Kenya as well as connected electricity and teacher devices to more than 22,000 schools. Now that KICD has approved content that can be used with this infrastructure we will select schools where we will pilot this curriculum support content in the country. The Government’s ICT programme will change the lives of learners,” said ICTA Acting CEO Dr. Kipronoh Ronoh.

Speaking during the MOU signing at the ICT Authority offices at Telposta towers, Ronoh added that the country currently has two factories producing digital devices.

“With the approved digital content provided by Kodris Africa content, there is no doubt that Kenya is ready to go to the next level. This is not just a beneficial initiative but also transformative in nature and the authority is happy to partner to ensure the project’s success,” he said.

The ICT Authority’s Digital Literacy Program has provided schools with internet-connected computers and tablets, making studying easier for kids. Including coding in the school curriculum will improve kids’ technological skills and prepare them for the ever-changing technological world.

“This novel coding content is a valuable addition to the world of education and contributes to enhancing the worldview of learners who take it up. We started in Kenya but we are also rolling out in 49 other African countries,” Kodris Africa CEO Mugumo Munene said.

The signing comes a month after Kenya’s ICT Cabinet Secretary, Joe Mucheru, announced the Kenya National Digital Master Plan 2022-2032, a framework for leveraging and extending the ICT sector’s contribution to socio-economic growth. Coding and computer programming are becoming increasingly crucial professional skills in an increasingly computerized and connected world, and students will need it to compete in today’s and future labor markets.

The Kodris syllabus is delivered to students via an interactive online studio and is also the only interactive coding syllabus to be accredited by Pearson in this category globally. It was approved for usage in Kenyan schools by KICD on April 19.

