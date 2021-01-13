Cocaine, Methamphetamine On Transit To Australia, India Seized By JKIA Police

Detectives based at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA) have seized Cocaine, Methamphetamine that was on transit to Australia, India.

According to a tweet by the DCI, the narcotics were concealed in books and hairbands before being discovered.

The books were reportedly concealed and upon opening, each book contained certain amounts of methamphetamine.

On the other hand, the hair bands contained white substances which were revealed to have been cocaine on transit from Juba, South Sudan, en route to India.

“Early today the DCI Anti-Narcotics Unit (ANU) detectives intercepted two suspicious consignments at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA), which upon verification were found to have concealed prohibited drugs, Cocaine and Methamphetamine,’ the tweet reads.

The first consignment destined for Australia from Zambia had been described as books, but on opening them, each book was found to contain an unestablished amount of Methamphetamine. The second consignment enroute to India from Juba in South Sudan was described as Hair Braids,>> — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) January 12, 2021

The value of the consignments is yet to be established with relevant authorities pledging to track down the traffickers and bring them to book

“Both consignments were seized pending further investigations, with ANU detectives seeking Interpol interventions to track down the traffickers and bring them to book,” DCI boss George Kinoti said.

Last year, in a similar account of events, Anti-narcotics Unit detectives from the DCI arrested a foreigner, Mr Ordijhe Mike suspected to have been transporting narcotics.

According to the detectives, the suspect was concealing 3,050 grams of powdery substance said to be Heroine in his suitcase. He was taken into custody.

“The Directorate of Criminal Investigation’s Anti- Narcotics unit detectives based at JKIA have today recovered over 3,050 grams of a powdery substance suspected to be Heroin from a foreign traveler. Mr Ordijhe Mike who was to travel to Italy was found concealing the substance in his suitcase. The suspect is in lawful custody as further analysis of the substance is ongoing,” read a tweet by DCI.

