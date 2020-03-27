Coastal Region Curfew Extended To 8:30PM

Curfew in the Coastal Region has been extended from 7PM to 8:30PM says regional County Boss Rashid Yakub.
This comes just a few hours after there was public uproar as passengers were stranded in Mombasa while trying to board the ferry yet the police meted excessive force instead of offering aid.
A few hours to the dusk till dawn curfew declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta, journalists and hundreds of passengers who were crossing the Likoni channel were teargassed and assaulted.
In a clip circulated online, the journo Peter Wainaina was beaten by a police officer at around 5PM, while another captured hundreds of people laid on the ground, teargassed and being whipped with clubs.
At least 70,000 policemen were deployed by the National Police Service (NPS) to man the streets and ensure the curfew order was obeyed by all citizens.
According to police spokesman Charles Owino, those who would violate the curfew order risked a jail term of up to three years.
“The Inspector-General last week recalled all police officers who were on leave and with the curfew, we have enough number of police officers who will be moving around the country to ensure that Kenyans remain indoors,” Owino said.
Ideally, the police authority had threatened to arrest those who will be found roaming outside during curfew time and their vehicles impounded.
Speaking during a presser, Rift valley Police Commander Marcus Ocholla called on drivers and passengers to avoid confrontation ahead of the curfew adding that nobody would be allowed on the road during those hours.
“Heavy deployment has been done to ensure everyone is home from 7PM. We expect all commuters and members of the public to be inside their houses as per guidelines,” said Ocholla.
On Wednesday, March 25, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced daily curfews effective today, Friday with only essential services exempted.
This, according to the Head of State was to curb the spread of coronavirus likely to be spread through social gatherings including clubs.
