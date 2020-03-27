Coastal Region Curfew Extended To 8:30PM

Curfew in the Coastal Region has been extended from 7PM to 8:30PM says regional County Boss Rashid Yakub.

This comes just a few hours after there was public uproar as passengers were stranded in Mombasa while trying to board the ferry yet the police meted excessive force instead of offering aid.

A few hours to the dusk till dawn curfew declared by President Uhuru Kenyatta, journalists and hundreds of passengers who were crossing the Likoni channel were teargassed and assaulted.

In a clip circulated online, the journo Peter Wainaina was beaten by a police officer at around 5PM, while another captured hundreds of people laid on the ground, teargassed and being whipped with clubs.

At least 70,000 policemen were deployed by the National Police Service (NPS) to man the streets and ensure the curfew order was obeyed by all citizens.

According to police spokesman Charles Owino, those who would violate the curfew order risked a jail term of up to three years.