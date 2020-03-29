How Coast Residents Were Duped To Take Sugarless Black Tea At Midnight To ‘Treat’ Covid-19

A good number of Coast Region residents woke up at night to take sugarless black tea, as the newly ‘discovered’ cure/prevention for the deadly coronavirus (covid-19).

A message circulated online told the residents that a child born in Garsen with six teeth and extra weight said that chai ya rangi (sugarless black tea) was the cure for covid-19, and that residents should take the tea before dawn.

Allegedly, in the story with several versions, the child was born and uttered seven words, “dawa ya corona ni chai ya rangi (the cure for coronavirus is black tea)” and died.

A part from Garsen, the story, depending on the teller, was born in Tana River, others Msambweni, Waa, Kilifi, and Lamu.

Thousands of litres of sugarless black tea were made last night, with everyone who cared waking up their relatives and friends to make sure they took the ‘cure’ before time elapsed.

Similar messages have been shared on social media before, alleging that tea cures the deadly coronavirus, something that has not been confirmed anywhere in the world by medical practitioners.

So far, there has not been proven cure for Covid-19, according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).

