Coast Region Gets New Police Commander in Latest Reshuffle

Manase Musyoka has been named the new police commander in the Coastal Region in the latest police reshuffle. Musyoka replaces Paul Ndambuki who had been posted in Mombasa earlier in April.

Earlier in January, over 120 traffic officers were moved in new efforts to streamline operations in the country.

According to an internal memo sent to the officers on January 27, 2020, the changes were necessitated by many issues among them disciplinary matters.

The reshuffle detailed cops drawn from Baringo, Uasin Gishu, Bomet, Laikipia, West Pokot, Nandi, Nakuru, Kajiado and Trans Nzoia counties.

"Police will only be deployed in static places when providing free flow of traffic to motorists. I have already sent a team with unmarked vehicles to various counties to check on officers deployed on static traffic checks," Regional police commander Marcus Ocholla said. Also, earlier this month the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) director George Kinoti reshuffled commanders and top sleuths in changes to the investigations unit. The changes were prompted by the retirement of senior officers. Nairobi Regional Criminal Investigations Officer (RCIO) is Paul Wachira who was moved from Rift Valley. Isaac Meeme took his place. Read Also: Nairobi Police Commandant, Japheth Koome Promoted In New Police Reshuffle Nairobi RCIO Bernard Nyakwaka was named the head of the DCI Kenya Airports Police Unit and is now stationed at Jomo Kenyatta International Airport (JKIA). Nyakwaka replaced Joseph Mugwanja who has moved to DCI headquarters as the director of planning. Taking over the reins at the Investigations Bureau (IB) was the outgoing head of Anti Terrorism Police Unit (ATPU) John Gachomo. He was replaced by Mombasa head of ATPU Martin Otieno at the headquarters. Lawrence Okoth was moved to Kitui where he serves as the CCIO, Johnston Kola (North Eastern), Stephen Chacha (Western region) and Johna Kirui (DCI headquarters) as Amos Teben is now director of complaints.