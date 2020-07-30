Coast Lawmakers Accuse ODM Of Betrayal In Revenue Sharing Vote

Coastal region lawmakers have accused the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party of betrayal in the Revenue Sharing vote formula.

According to the Star, 10 lawmakers from Coast counties have come out guns blazing and labelled four Luo Nyanza Senators as enemies of progress in the region.

The lawmakers were led by Kilifi North MP Owen Baya where they called out Senators James Orengo (Siaya), Fred Outa (Kisumu), Moses Kajwang’ (Homabay) and Ochillo Ayacko (Migori) for voting to deny the region resources.

Other lawmakers included: Mohammed Ali (Nyali), Michael Kingi (Magarini), Aisha Jumwa (Malindi), Sharif Ali (Lamu East), Andrew Mwadime (Mwatate), Khatib Mwashetani (Lunga Lunga), Jones Mlolwa (Voi) Paul Kahindi (Kaloleni) and Benjamin Taya (Kinango).

Read: Raila Supports Population-driven Revenue Sharing Formula, Tells Senators To End Stand-off

The MPS further intimated that the vote on revenue sharing formula exposed the hypocrisy in the ODM party.

“The debate and subsequent vote on the Majority Whip Irungu Kangata’s amendments on the revenue sharing formula has exposed who our true friends are. ODM senators from Luo Nyanza threw the Coast under the bus left us on the horns of despair,” Baya said.

He further added, “We wish to tell them that their selfish votes may be celebrated at home because they were to attempt to save BBI and a few million shillings as benefits of the handshake.”

The MPs said that the actions by the Senators will bare consequences in the 2022 elections with possibilities of a divorce from the party.

“Their actions and their votes consequentially mean a divorce to the fraternity at the Coast,” added Baya.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu