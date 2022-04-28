Coast Guard Officers Seize Two Consignments of Bhang After Dramatic Chase in Indian Ocean

Two consignments of bhang were on Wednesday intercepted at Kenya’s coast following a dramatic chase in the Indian Ocean.

The consignment worth over half a million shillings that was destined for the Lamu islands was seized by Coast Guard officers who were patrolling the sea at 4am.

According to the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI), the officers were on routine patrol in their boat in Tustiri area, approximately 140 nautical miles from Kenya’s coastal city of Mombasa, when they noticed a suspicious boat sailing towards Lamu, from Matondoni.

The captain, DCI said, signalled the boat to stop but on sighting the officers, the boat’s coxswain defied the orders and accelerated towards Tustiri channel.

What followed was a dramatic chase pitting the sea thugs against the Coastguard vessel.

Apparently, as the officers caught up with the two thugs, they navigated their vessel to a mangrove thicket, jumped from the boat to the shrubland and escaped in different directions.

The officers impounded the boat before discovering the consignment of Cannabis Sativa, carefully concealed in khaki bags.

The officers managed to arrest one of the suspects identified as Feiswal Hamadi moments later as they were towing the boat to Lamu police station.

Police said they found the 35-yeard-old suspect, who appeared to have lost his escape route, attempting to cross the channel.

An exhausted Hamadi surrendered to the officers and was taken to Lamu Police station for questioning.

The suspect is currently being processed for arraignment as a manhunt for his accomplice intensifies.

