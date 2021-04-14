Coach David Ouma Returns To Sofapaka Days After Harambee Starlerts Exit

David Ouma has been appointed technical director and assistant coach of Kenyan Premier League side Sofapaka.

Ouma, who was recently dismissed as Harambee Starlerts head coach, will work under Ken Odhiambo.

The two worked together at Harambee Stars.

He previously served at Sofapaka in different positions for over five years.

As a Sports Director, he will be in charge of Youth Development structures and recruitment of talented players.

“Ouma is back home. I knew he would one day come back where his heart really is. He spent five good years with us in different capacities and during those years, he showed great passion in his work and that is why when he had the chance to work with him again, we didn’t think twice,” Elly Kalekwa, the club’s president said.

“First of all I want to thank God that I’m finally back at Sofapaka. It has been a journey, I worked here for about six years, then I went to be an assistant coach of national men football team Harambee Stars under Bobby Williamson, then I was appointed the head coach of the national women team Harambee Starlets,” said Ouma.

