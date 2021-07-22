CNN’s Larry Madowo Promoted to ‘International Correspondent’ Months after Joining Network

Kenyan Journalist Larry Madowo has made a tremendous step in his career yet again after CNN promoted him to an ‘International Correspondent’ barely three months after joining the media house.

The 33-year-old has already updated his social media bio to reflect his new role.

The multi-talented journalist joined CNN in May as the network’s Nairobi-based Correspondent.

CNN poached him from the British Broadcasting Corporation (BBC).

At BBC, Madowo served as the British media’s North America Correspondent in Washington, D.C., covering major U.S. news stories including the Covid-19 outbreak, the 2020 presidential election and the protests following the death of George Floyd and the trial of Derek Chauvin.

He also was a fill-in anchor for the network’s flagship BBC World News America show that airs globally and on PBS stations across the United States.

Madowo, who started his media career at the age of 20 at KTN as a business reporter, previously served as the BBC Africa Business Editor.

As a Business Editor, Madowo oversaw the launch of six syndicated shows in three languages and managed more than two dozen business journalists based in London and four African countries.

Before joining the BBC, Madowo worked for NTV Kenya and CNBC Africa, where he anchored the business channel’s daily market shows Open Exchange, Power Lunch and Closing Bell in Johannesburg.

Named a Young Global Leader of the World Economic Forum in 2020, Madowo has a bachelor’s degree in Communication from Daystar University in Kenya as well as a master’s in Business and Economics Journalism from Columbia University in New York where he was a Knight-Bagehot Fellow.

