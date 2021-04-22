CMC Di Ravenna Now Demanding Ksh11 Billion For Cancelled Arror And Kimwarer Dams Projects

Cooperativa Muratori & Cementisti -CMC Di Ravenna Societa Cooperativa (Italy), Itinera S.P.A and CMC Di Ravanna- Itinera JV S.C.P.A. have sued Kenya at the International Court of Arbitration over the infamous Arror and Kimwarer dams projects.

Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) is listed as the respondent in the case filed on December 15, 2020, with the companies demanding $114.1million plus costs of the case.

“Accordingly, order KVDA to pay the claimants all the amounts provisionally indicated as US$114,177,645, or any other different sum that will result due to claimants in the course of the proceedings, plus interest as applicable,” the court papers read in part.

Court filings show that CMC Di Ravenna- Itinera JV was paid Ksh4.3 billion on September 27, 2018 as advance payment for Arror dam, while for Kimwarer dam, Ksh3.5 billion was approved on July 2, 2018.

In September 2018, President Uhuru Kenyatta ordered the cancellation of the Kimwarer dam project contract.

The cancellation followed a Technical Committee report, which he had formed following the discovery of irregularities and improprieties surrounding the Kimwarer, and Arror dams projects.

He, however, ordered the immediate commencement of the implementation of the Arror Multipurpose Dam project with the new design components and cost rationalization plan as developed by a technical committee tasked to review the projects.

The construction of the Arror Dam is however stalled to date.

