CMA Warns Kenyans Against Investing With Cryptocurrency Company Fxbitinvest

Capital Markets Authority (CMA) has cautioned investors and the public against engaging in any investment with cryptocurrency company Fxbitinvest.

The company, according to CMA, has been luring the public to invest their money with a promise of 400 percent returns within six hours.

Fxbitinvest has been collecting funds from unsuspecting investors through M-Pesa Paybill Numbers: 5578405 (Mpesa Paybill Name: CYPTO FX INVESTMENT) and 7546659 (Mpesa Paybill Name: FXBITINVEST)

“A bank account at Prime Bank under the number 3000068834 may be associated with the company,” added CMA.

The scheme is run by three individuals namely Hassan Juma (Instagram username: Hassan_hfx), Geoffrey Koome (Facebook username: Geoffrey Koome Bitcoin, Instagram account username: Riungu Geoffrey) and an anonymous director domiciled in North America.

“We caution the public not to invest with the company or its directors and not to deposit funds into the Mpesa Paybill Numbers or Bank Account highlighted above. Any investor who has been defrauded because of investing with the company is encouraged to report to the nearest Police Station with a national identity card, bank deposit slip or Mpesa statement, any contract that was entered into and other documents to support the claim,” added CMA.

“Alternatively, such investors can lodge a complaint directly on the Complaints Portal within the CMA website www.cma.or. ke or visit the Capital Markets Fraud Investigation Unit in Embankment Plaza, Longonot Road – Upperhill.”

