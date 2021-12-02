Clubhouse Rolls Out Niche Topics Amid Waning Popularity

Audio-based social media platform, Clubhouse has introduced a number of features to help users discover topics easily.

The company is reportedly expanding its topics to include more granular and niche interests while allowing users to follow specific goals and connect with others with similar interests.

The new topic pages in the Clubhouse app will now highlight top search results, rooms and users related to specific topics. This will make it easier for users to keep tabs on their favourite topics and hosts.

The company is going in further and breaking down the topics, for instance, if the topic is Kitchen or food, you can now find niche sub topics such as baking, curries, grilling and so forth.

Clubhouse is also planning to include topics on users profiles to enable more connections based on interests. Users will also get notifications when their connections go live with the topics they are interested in.

Twitter’s Clubhouse Competitor, Spaces, reportedly has the same issues suggesting topics to users. The bird app has reportedly incorporated topic tags to its Spaces to make them more discoverable.

Critics have noted that the once vibrant and sought after Clubhouse might be on a steep decline after variations of the same were created in other platforms, Twitter included. The invite-only model that the app started with also locked users out with delays in the development of an android version pushing its popularity further down.

Although Twitter’s Spaces also started off quite high, its popularity seems to have waned.

A section of users believe the gradual return to normalcy after the strict measures during the 2020 pandemic period could have affected the growth of Audio-based platforms, as people are now able to meet and have their usual discussions.

