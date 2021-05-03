Clubhouse Rolls Out Beta Version for Android Users

Audio-based social media platform Clubhouse is rolling out a beta version for Android users. The development of the app for android began in January this year after a successful rollout to iOS users. The company channeled funds it had secured in its second round to develop the android app, upgrade its infrastructure and technology and introduce a new creator grant program.

The company revealed in a blog post that it was rolling out a rough beta version for Android users with plans to welcome more users onto the app in the coming weeks. No specific timelines were given.

Clubhouse is currently available exclusively to iOS users. Due to its global popularity, a number of social media platforms have started developing similar audio-based alternatives. Facebook recently revealed that it is testing a new audio-based Q&A app called Hotline. Meanwhile, Twitter already rolled out Spaces, which has gained massive popularity even in Kenya. Telegram Voice Chat 2.0 also offers similar functions for audio-chat.

The availability of alternative audio-apps means that Clubhouse could easily lose a huge chunk of potential users who were looking forward to adopting the audio-based features. It is therefore in their best interests to speed up the rollout for android users who are the majority.

