Clubhouse Rolling Out Android Version Globally this Week

Audio-based social network Clubhouse is planning to expand globally this week. The company recently rolled out a beta version of its Android app for users in the US. The company now says it started rolling out to Japan, Brazil and Russia on Tuesday with plans to roll out in Nigeria and India three days later. Th global roll out will be done by Friday afternoon.

Clubhouse was launched in 2020 with initial access limited to iPhone users. Despite being an invite-only app, it soared in popularity with notable personalities such as Mark Zuckerberg taking part in audio conversations.

The android app was developed early this year and rolled out in the US in April. Clubhouse executives said the android version was the most requested product feature.

Read: Clubhouse Rolls Out Beta Version for Android Users

The global rollout comes amid plans by various social media networks to launch a similar feature. Twitter already launched Twitter spaces, which is considered one of Clubhouse’s biggest competitors. Meanwhile, Facebook announced the development of Hotline, an audio based feature.

Currently, the Clubhouse android app is reportedly devoid of a number of features available in the iOS app. Users are not able to follow a topic, create or manage a club, link their social profiles, make payments or change their profile and user names. The company is probably racing against time to ensure the product penetrates the bigger android market before the other copycat versions are released. Clubhouse executives said that they were working to bring iOS features to the android version.

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu