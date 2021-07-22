Clubhouse now open to all users

Audio-based social network, Clubhouse, is no longer invite-only. App founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth announced that the app is now open to all interested users. Around 10 million users who had signed up are on the waiting list, and will be added slowly over time, a spokesperson for the app said. During the announcement, Clubhouse also revealed a new logo, a waving hand and app icon.

“The invite system has been an important part of our early history,” Clubhouse says in a blog.

“By adding people in waves, welcoming new faces each week in our Wednesday Orientations, and talking with the community each Sunday in Town Hall, we’ve been able to grow Clubhouse in a measured way, and keep things from breaking as we’ve scaled.”

Read: Clubhouse Rolling Out Android Version Globally this Week

Clubhouse grew in popularity from its launch last year. However, only a few users were able to access the invite-only app. The app’s audio model elicited a lot of excitement in the social space, giving rise to copycats.

Twitter launched Spaces in November 2021 to compete with Clubhouse. The feature is open to everyone and has attracted a wide audience even here in Kenya. Facebook recently launched Live Rooms but it is yet to roll out to all users. Seeing how users on social media are taking up to audio, Clubhouse could easily lose out to its competition if they remain an invite-only app.

Last week, the platform launched its DM feature, Backchannel, and according to reports, recorded 10 million messages exchanged on the first day only, and 90 million in a week.

Clubhouse also released its Android version about two months ago, netting in a wider global audience.

