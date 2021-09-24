Clubhouse Launches “Wave” Feature to Invite Contacts to an Audio Room

Audio-based social media platform, Clubhouse, has launched a new way for contacts to send invites for audio chats called “Wave”

The company announced the news after a leak suggested the sme last week. The feature will be rolled out for all iOS and Android users.

Wave allows users to invite their contacts to a live audio by tapping a waving hand emoji. Once they receive the invite, they can simply join your call and be added to an audio room.

Clubhouse explained how to do this in their blog:

“To send a Wave, swipe right on the Hallway or tap the dots icon at the bottom left of the screen. Then tape the wave button next to the person you’d like to chat with. They’ll get a notification that you said hello, and know that you’re open to chatting. If they are too, they can join a private room with you — open just to the people you waved at.”

“You can keep it to one social circle, introduce friends from different groups to each other, or open the room up more broadly and make it for everyone.” The blog says.

If your contacts don’t respond immediately, you can proceed to using Clubhouse as usual. To avoid confusion, Clubhouse also says that you will not be pulled into a room immediately should any of the contacts respond.

Clubhouse seems more inclined on promoting more casual, social and moments on the app, often associated with professional experiences made on Appointment on the app.

Clubhouse updated the app for android in May this year before removing the invite-only tag in July. This means there are more users on the app, that could easily be drawn into a casual conversation.

