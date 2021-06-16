Club Owner Sentenced to Three Years in Jail for Illegally Harbouring Nine Asian Belly Dancers

City businessman, Shaikh Furoan Hussain has been jailed for three years for illegally harbouring nine Asian belly dancers in the country.

Hussain who owns Balle Balle club in Parklands was on Tuesday found guilty of trafficking the nine belly dancers. Eight of the girls were from Nepal while one was Pakistani.

Chief magistrate Francis Andayi while delivering the ruling said the prosecution had proved its case beyond reasonable doubt.

Hussain is said to have held the women for the purposes of exploiting and interfering with their travel documents.

“They were vulnerable since they were foreigners and even if they wished to go back home, they could not because they did not have their travelling documents, the passports were with the first accused person,” said Magistrate Andayi.

The club owner told the court that the women received pay for dancing for patrons. He did, however, deny knowing how the women gained entry into the country.

Charges against his co-accused, Abdul Waheed Khan, were dismissed for lack of evidence.

Testifying in December last year, Corporal Judith Kimungui told the court that they received intelligence reports that foreign under-age girls were being abused in a city club within Parklands area.

“We burst into Balle Balle Club in Parklands Nairobi after receiving intelligence reports that under-age girls were being abused at the night club. We identified ourselves then entered the club,” Kimungui recalled.

At the time of the raid, there were 14 men of Asian origin and 11 Africans enjoying dances from the girls.

