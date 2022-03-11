Club Deja Vu on the Spot After Bouncers Allegedly Beat Reveler to Death

Netizens are up in arms after a reveler was allegedly killed at a popular joint in Nairobi’s Westlands area.

According to information reaching Kahawa Tungu, a man identified as Charles Chege alias Charlie was at Deja Vu club on March 5 when he was last seen alive.

In a report by K24, Charlie left home for the joint that is located along Raphta Road for a night of merrymaking with friends. He is said to have arrived a few minutes past 7 pm.

It is at this popular joint that Charlie would breathe his last. K24 reports that the deceased was accused of stealing a phone from another reveler.

Charlie, Hellen Njeri’s only son, was taken to a secluded room where he was beaten senseless.

In a video too brutal to be shared here, Charlie is seen being tortured by people now said to be Deja Vu bouncers.

One of the people in the room is heard saying that a friend of his by the name of “Shiko” had lost her phone. It is, however, unclear if it the same phone that the deceased is alleged to have stolen.

The departed is said to have been beaten for at least three hours after which his body was dumped a few metres from the joint.

His sister, Anne Fataki, told K24 that his kin’s body was collected by cops based at the Kileleshwa Police Station after which it was booked at the City Mortuary as “unknown”.

Ms Fataki said that an autopsy report revealed that her brother had suffered multiple injuries as a result of blunt force trauma.

“His ribs and legs were broken. His head appeared as though it had been hit with a blunt object. He also had blood clots all over the body,” she intimated.

The bereaved mother told K24 that though she had forgiven her son’s killers, she wished that they had reported him to the police instead of taking his life.

“I wish they had taken him to the police that way I could visit him in jail,” an emotional Ms Njeri said.

So far, eight people including the club manager and two bouncers are in police custody pending further investigations.

Here are some of the reactions:

Deja Vu club bouncers beat up and killed a human being on 5th March for allegedly stealing a mobile phone and tried to conceal the crime. President Uhuru Kenyatta should arrest ALL club bouncers countrywide and shut down all night clubs.

We need regulation in this sector. — F1 Novice (@mwabilimwagodi) March 11, 2022

Deja vu death is not white or foreigner.. So the govt won't give it attention — X Holding (@XCouncillor) March 11, 2022

That mother ameforgive hao bouncers waliua his only son pale Deja Vu coz she exactly knows hakuna justice hapa Kenya.💔 — Sir-Rap-A-Lot (@Osama_otero) March 11, 2022

