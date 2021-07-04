Close To 1.5 Million Covid-19 Vaccine Doses Administered Even As 277 Test Positive

A total of 1,473,869 Covid-19 vaccine doses have been administered across the country as of July 4, 2021, the Ministry of Health has said.

Of the doses, the total first doses are 1,017,485 while the second doses are 456,384.

The uptake of the second dose among those who received their first dose is at 44.9 percent with the majority being males at 55 percent while females are at 45 percent. The proportion of adults fully vaccinated is 1.76 percent.

The uptake of the second dose by priority groups includes those aged 58 years and above at 141,730, health workers at 90,628, teachers at 62,205, security officers at 34,820 while others are at 127,001.

This comes even as 277 people tested positive, from a sample size of 3,796 tested in the last 24 hours. Total confirmed positive cases are now 185,868 and cumulative tests so far conducted are 1,981,951.

Read: 11 Deaths Recorded As Covid-19 Infections In Kenya Rise By 523

Nairobi had the highest cases at 64, Mombasa 31, Nandi 27, Siaya 22, Nakuru 21, Busia 17, Uasin Gishu 16, Homa Bay 10, Kericho 9, Kisumu 9, Bungoma 7, Narok 7, Embu 6, Kilifi 5, Migori 5, Kakamega 4, Lamu 4, Kiambu 4, Meru 2, Bomet 2, Taita Taveta 2, Kisii 1, Kitui 1 and Murang’a 1.

669 patients have recovered, 588 being from the home-based and isolation care program while 81 from various health facilities. Total recoveries now stand at 127,625 out of whom 92,289 are from the home-based care and isolation program, while 35,336 are from various health facilities.

Four patients have succumbed to the disease, all of them being late deaths reported after conducting facility record audits on diverse dates in the month of June 2021. The cumulative fatalities now stand at 3,675.

1,126 patients are currently admitted to various health facilities, while 5,834 patients are under the home-based isolation and Care program. 115 patients are in the ICU, 34 of whom are on ventilatory support and 50 on supplemental oxygen. 31 patients are under observation.

166 patients are separately on supplemental oxygen with 151 of them in general wards and 15 in High Dependency Units (HDU).

Email your news TIPS to news@kahawatungu.com or WhatsApp +254708677607. You can also find us on Telegram through www.t.me/kahawatungu