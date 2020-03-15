Close Schools to Contain Coronavirus – Kipchumba Murkomen

Senate majority leader has urged the government to close schools to avoid rampant spread of the deadly coronavirus in Kenya.

In a tweet, Murkomen, who is also the Elgeiyo Marakwet Senator said that schools should be closed as from tomorrow until the authorities prepare well to contain the virus.

“Ordinarily, flu spreads fast through Children in School and other social places. It’s my considered opinion that schools should be closed as from tomorrow until the relevant authorities prepare well for better ways of containing #COVID19 in Kenya,” tweeted Murkomen.

On Friday last week, the government confirmed the first case of coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country.

The patient who has been isolated is a woman who travelled from the U.S. to Nairobi through London.

The 27-year-old woman is said to have jetted into the country on March 5.

On Saturday, the ministry said that the government has tracked and quarantined 22 people believed to have interacted with the woman.

Mercy Mwangangi, the Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Health, said samples from the 22 had been taken and were being tested.

