in NEWS

Clinical Officer Shot Dead In Migori Supreme Court Demos

1 Comment

police fight civilian
A police gun. /Courtesy

The body of the “mobile medical officer” as records have indicated was shot around Mombasa Hotel in the heart of Migori town and was wring a stethoscope around his neck.

READ: Kisumu Protester Shot On The Buttock During Demonstrations

The body has been taken to Oruba nursing home mortuary.

Migori County commander Joseph Nthenge has said the police have launched investigations as reports of heavy gunfire continues to rent the air in the South Nyanza town.

Do you have a story you want told? Do you know of a sensitive story you would like us to get our hands on? Email your News tips to news@kahawatungu.com

Written by Kahawa Tungu

Email: news@kahawatungu.com

One Comment

Leave a Reply

    One Ping

    1. Pingback:

    Leave a Reply

    This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

    Sponsors Of Planned Luo Festival Set For Kisumu Warned
    cars

    Car Dealers Forced To Sell Vehicles Cheaply As Political Uncertainty Grips Business