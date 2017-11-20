Clinical Officer Shot Dead In Migori Supreme Court Demos

The body of the “mobile medical officer” as records have indicated was shot around Mombasa Hotel in the heart of Migori town and was wring a stethoscope around his neck.

The body has been taken to Oruba nursing home mortuary.

Migori County commander Joseph Nthenge has said the police have launched investigations as reports of heavy gunfire continues to rent the air in the South Nyanza town.

