Cliff Nyakeya Snubs Broke Gor Mahia For Wazito

Cliff Nyakeya has sealed a one-year deal move to Wazito FC snubbing Gor Mahia in the process.

The speedy winger was a prime target for the record Kenyan champions Gor Mahia, but attempts to lure him did not materialise.

Gor Mahia are financially on the red with officials constantly contradicting each other in public over managerial issues.

“I am delighted to join Wazito FC because they are a team with great plans and I believe that they match my ambitions.

“I have played in the Kenyan league before and I know that it will not be a challenge settling in again. I also reunite with some of my former teammates but most importantly I get a chance to work with coach Kimanzi who I can say made me the player I am today.

“I am here to play my part in helping the team achieve its objectives,“ the speedy attacker who played for Gor Mahia youth said.

